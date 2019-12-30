Former Gunner urges Mikel Arteta to offload this one Arsenal player

Ian Wright advises Mikel Arteta to get rid of Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi.
Arsenal has enjoyed some resurgence under Mikel Arteta as the Spanish manager begins his spell at the Emirates.
The Gunners have played two games under Arteta. They drew at Bournemouth on his debut before Chelsea came from behind to beat them on his home debut this weekend.
There have been marked improvements in the team’s performance and their morale, however, Ian Wright still believes some players have to go and he has pointed to a defender that Arteta has to get rid of next month.
After watching Shkodran Mustafi in the game against the Blues, Wright insists that Arteta has to make selling the German a priority after another poor showing.
“Mustafi was absolutely petrified of him [Tammy Abraham],” Wright said on Match of the Day 2, referring to Chelsea’s winning goal.
“You have got someone like Arteta coming in but there’s nothing you can do to coach a defender of his experience now, those are the type of players he’s got to be looking to get rid of.”
Mustafi has been Arsenal’s worse defenders for some time now. The German was never in contention except every other defender was injured under Unai Emery.
Arteta has given him a clean slate to start with, but he has shown that he probably doesn’t deserve it.
Leno
Mustafi
Papa
Luiz
Kolasenic
All the above are in the same boat and all should be sold on in Jan and better reinforcements should be bought in! These guys are mid table Bundeslige type players at best, that is the equivalent of a Norwich City in the Premier League! If you want top 4 then push to get better players then we currently have! If you want 10-15 league position, keep going as we are!
Leno, ok mate 🙄
Whether one agrees or not, it backs up my opinion that the squad is not full of mentally frail, weak dross.
Rather, now we have a competent coach, players are responding again.
I do agree with Wrighty, but let’s ensure we have better replacements for him and xhaka (?) before weakening our squad further.
As for letting Leno go, what is that all about?
Why are you letting Leno go ? First real glaring error of the season and been our player of the season without a shadow of a doubt. If we get good money for Saed then yes but if not it would be stupid too sell with Tierneys injuries and form. Xhaka and Mustafi Elneny(Milan) will all likely leave in January. Sokratis in the summer and Luiz likely too see out his two year deal. If we can replace with better quality I would add Chambers, Lacazette and Bellerin too your list.