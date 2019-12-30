Former Gunner urges Mikel Arteta to offload this one Arsenal player

Ian Wright advises Mikel Arteta to get rid of Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal has enjoyed some resurgence under Mikel Arteta as the Spanish manager begins his spell at the Emirates.

The Gunners have played two games under Arteta. They drew at Bournemouth on his debut before Chelsea came from behind to beat them on his home debut this weekend.

There have been marked improvements in the team’s performance and their morale, however, Ian Wright still believes some players have to go and he has pointed to a defender that Arteta has to get rid of next month.

After watching Shkodran Mustafi in the game against the Blues, Wright insists that Arteta has to make selling the German a priority after another poor showing.

“Mustafi was absolutely petrified of him [Tammy Abraham],” Wright said on Match of the Day 2, referring to Chelsea’s winning goal.

“You have got someone like Arteta coming in but there’s nothing you can do to coach a defender of his experience now, those are the type of players he’s got to be looking to get rid of.”

Mustafi has been Arsenal’s worse defenders for some time now. The German was never in contention except every other defender was injured under Unai Emery.

Arteta has given him a clean slate to start with, but he has shown that he probably doesn’t deserve it.