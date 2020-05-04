Former Gunner urges Mikel Arteta to sign these two free agents

Kevin Campbell has urged Mikel Arteta to complete the free signings of Ryan Fraser and Willian.

The Gunners are set to have a low key summer as they will spend less money due to the financial crisis that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The club has reportedly told their staff not to expect any big-money signing this summer, but Campbell believes that they would do the smart thing if they pursue a deal for Fraser and Willian.

Fraser has been a long-term target for the Gunners and he will be a free agent in the summer.

The Gunners wanted to sign him last summer, but Bournemouth was able to keep hold of him.

Willian will also become a free agent in the summer as his Chelsea contract ends without a new deal being offered to him at this time.

Mikel Arteta apparently has made him a target, but there is serious competition for his signature. However, Campbell urges the Gunners to seal the deal.

He said as quoted by the Metro: ‘If Stan Kroenke invests in the likes of Thomas Partey, you can say OK, fair enough, we can make that move. But if the owner doesn’t invest, I don’t see how Arsenal are going to be able to afford him, unless you swap players.

‘I know [Alexandre] Lacazette has been coveted by Atletico Madrid before he joined Arsenal, so there might be some swaps that can happen, but I just don’t think Arsenal are in the financial position to be able to be aggressive in the transfer market, how we as fans would love them to be.

‘I see they might have to come down a couple of levels, and I don’t mind that, I don’t mind the team giving younger players a chance, I just think there’s experienced players out there who won’t cost the earth who could do a job at Arsenal.

‘I think we need to be more of a team, and not look for the names. We’ve missed out on that for years.’

He continued: ’You can get Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, his assists for Bournemouth were double figures last year, I know he suffered injuries but he’s still been having a decent season.

‘That’s playing for Bournemouth, when you’re playing for Arsenal, he’s going to get more of the ball in the positions he wants and give more opportunities, because there’s a lot more threats for Arsenal than some of these other teams.’

He continued: ‘There’s talk of Willian, I like Willian, there’s still a lot of life left in him. He actually suits what Mikel Arteta wants to do, playing in a three, he’s got pace, he can beat people, he can score goals and we could get him on a free, and he’s experienced.

‘It ticks all the boxes, but I know some Arsenal fans saying, “We don’t want Chelsea’s cast-offs”, but he’s not a cast-off.

‘The problem with Chelsea is they’ve got young players coming through who need to play, who know now is the time where [Frank] Lampard’s come in with Jody Morris, it’s the transition where they have to play them now.

‘Whereas Willian is 31, still got life in him, he’s a similar age to [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, no one is saying Aubameyang is over the hill, so how can Willian be over the hill? It doesn’t make sense.

‘If we haven’t got the money to spend in the transfer market, let’s get these guys on free, get them motivated and get them playing. That’s what Mikel Arteta’s got to do, and he realises if he hasn’t got the war chest then he’s going to have to move smart.’