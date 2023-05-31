Former Gunner urges Rice to pick Arsenal over Bayern Munich

Former Gunner Perry Groves has strongly advocated for Declan Rice to choose Arsenal over Bayern Munich, as both clubs express interest in signing the midfielder during the summer transfer window.

Rice has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exceptional midfielders, consistently delivering impressive performances while representing West Ham.

Nonetheless, it is speculated that his final appearance for the club may transpire in their upcoming Europa Conference League final, as Arsenal intensifies its pursuit to secure his services.

As the Gunners endeavour to secure Rice’s signature, they now face fresh competition from Bayern Munich, who are actively seeking to bolster their squad with talented players.

Thomas Tuchel, the manager of Bayern Munich, holds a strong admiration for Rice and has already engaged in discussions with the midfielder regarding a prospective transfer. However, Groves believes that choosing Arsenal would be a wise decision for Rice to make.

“Arsenal would suit him because of the way and style Arteta has got them playing at the moment,” Groves said on Talk Sport.

“If he went to Bayern Munich, I’d totally understand it because they are a massive club and they’ve won 11 Bundesliga on the trot,”

Bayern is one of Europe’s top clubs in Europe and Rice knows he would win trophies if he joins the Bundesliga side.

This means they are a serious threat to our chances of adding him to our squad and we must work hard to convince him to choose a move to the Emirates.

