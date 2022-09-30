Former Gunner wants Arsenal to return for Serie A star

Kevin Campbell wants Arsenal to sign all the best players they can get, and now he is urging them to return for Dusan Vlahovic.

They have long admired the Serbian and desperately wanted to sign him when he played at Fiorentina.

But he chose a move to Juventus, where he has been playing until now.

He is not happy in Turin, and his goal return has been worse than at his former home.

This has opened the door for another club to sign him. However, should Arsenal reignite their interest?

Campbell thinks so even though they have since bolstered their attack with Gabriel Jesus.

He tells Football Insider:

“Listen, I understand that he chose Juventus, but if he is available, we will make a spot for him.

“We could use him in certain games. Let’s not forget that Gabriel Jesus is that good he can play down the middle and out wide. You need the flexibility to change in game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been in top form for us this term, and the Brazilian deserves to remain our key man.

However, clubs that win many trophies are never short of quality, and they hardly rely on one player to make things happen.

Adding Vlahovic to this squad will make us even harder for opponents to beat.