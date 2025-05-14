Former Gunner wants Arsenal to sign striker with ‘an eye for goal’

Arsenal have been linked with several strikers as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. Among the names frequently mentioned are Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak, both of whom are proven in the Premier League and seen as players who could immediately elevate the team’s attacking threat.

It is widely expected that Arsenal will bring in a new centre-forward during the summer transfer window. While multiple targets remain under consideration, Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as a leading candidate. The Swedish striker appears to be edging closer to a move to the Emirates, although no final decision has been made.

Arsenal Assessing Multiple Striker Options

Arsenal’s interest in Watkins and Isak has not faded, and until a deal is finalised for any one of their top targets, speculation is likely to continue. Both players offer valuable Premier League experience, which could prove crucial if Arsenal are to challenge for the title next season.

Although Gyokeres previously spent time with a Premier League side, his spell at Brighton yielded little in terms of notable impact. His more recent form, however, has brought him back into contention for a return to English football. Despite that, Arsenal are carefully weighing their options and considering players who can deliver both immediately and consistently.

Jermaine Pennant Backs Move for Watkins

As cited by Metro Sport, Jermaine Pennant has expressed his support for a move to sign Watkins, especially if the club cannot secure Isak. He stated:

‘If they’ve got the money, get Isak. But I think they should go back into the market for Ollie Watkins. I think he would be great. Everyone wants Isak, that’s obvious. But if they can’t splash £150m on him, then go and get Watkins. He’s got an eye for goal, he’s got pace, he’s an international and I think he would work well in [Mikel] Arteta’s system.’

Watkins has demonstrated his qualities consistently and would bring a dynamic presence to Arsenal’s attack. However, Gyokeres’s recent goal record stands out and may ultimately give him the edge. As Arsenal continue to deliberate, their choice of striker could significantly shape their prospects for the season ahead.

