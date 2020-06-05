Former Gunner wants Aubameyang gone if he doesn’t want to stay

Ray Parlour has lent his voice on the issue of keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates and he insists that the club should try and keep him.

However, he claimed that if the club can’t get him to sign a new deal, then they have to cash in on him this summer and avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s most important player this season because, without his goals, the Gunners would be in serious trouble.

However, Arsenal has been trying to get him to sign a new deal to extend his stay with them beyond the end of next season as his current deal states.

But little progress has been made in that regards and it seems that both the player and club have reached an impasse in the negotiations.

Parlour believes that Arsenal can only keep Auba if he wants to stay and he would rather sell him in the summer than lose him for nothing after next season.

‘I think you’ve got to sell him if he doesn’t sign a contract, and then take the money and try to replace him,’ he told Friday’s talkSPORT Breakfast. ‘It’s really difficult to keep a player if he doesn’t want to stay.

‘It’s a big decision to make, but I don’t know what sort of money you could get for him if he doesn’t want to stay. If you get a good fee for him then you have to try and go out and replace him.

‘That is difficult, but it has happened at every single club when players come to the last year of their contract.

‘I’m praying that he wants to stay and Arsenal can sign him on a new contract and he can be there for the next two or three years under Arteta.

‘It all depends on the manager as well, if they get on, and also if he feels the club is going forward.

‘That is the big decision the club have got to make, but hopefully he stays.’