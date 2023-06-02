Former Gunner wants to return to the Emirates this summer

According to a report from Football London, Serge Gnabry is reportedly open to the possibility of returning to Arsenal this summer.

Gnabry, who started his career at Arsenal, was unable to fulfil expectations during his initial spell at the club and has since developed into a world-class player in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal has shown improvement in recent seasons and is now looking to bolster their squad with high-quality players during the upcoming transfer window.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has regained its status as one of the top clubs in the league, making it an attractive destination for players across Europe.

Gnabry has previously been linked with a return to Arsenal, and the report suggests that he would be open to the idea of coming back to the club.

If Gnabry were to make a return to Arsenal, he may see it as an opportunity to address any unfinished business and potentially create a more successful chapter in his career at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry is a terrific player and we believe he will do well if he returns to the Emirates, but pulling off that transfer would not be easy.

Bayern Munich is not a selling club and they do not need to sell him to survive, so they will quote a huge fee for us.

