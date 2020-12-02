Former Gunner wants to take unsettled Arsenal youngster on loan

ButFootballClub.fr claims that Nice wants to sign William Saliba on loan in the next transfer window, and Patrick Vieira supports the move.

The French youngster only joined Arsenal last summer, but he remained on loan at Saint Etienne for the rest of last season.

He returned to Arsenal with the hope of becoming a key player at the club, but he has struggled to break into Mikel Arteta’s first team so far.

He was even left out of the 25-man list for the Europa League and he looks unlikely to play first-team football for the club this season.

He was supposed to return to Saint Ettiene on loan for the whole of this campaign, but that move fell through in the last minutes of the summer transfer window.

He is now expected to leave the club temporarily in the January transfer window, and Saint Etienne was in pole position to land him.

However, the report is claiming that Vieira’s side is looking to beat them to his signature.

It says that Nice has indicated to Arsenal the intention of landing the young Frenchman.

Arsenal’s priority for Saliba would be for him to play more football, and it is unclear if Nice would be able to offer him as much football as he might get at Saint Etienne.