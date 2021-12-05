Former Gunner warms up to the idea of Wenger’s return and gives reasons

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has had his say on the possible return of Arsene Wenger to the club.

The Frenchman spent two decades as the Gunners’ manager, but he hasn’t returned since he left that role in 2018.

Mikel Arteta and Edu are united in their desire to have him closer to the club, as reported by Standard Sports.

But Campbell admits he isn’t sure what capacity Wenger would fill in if he returns. He suggests he could probably act as an advisor to Arteta, who is still very inexperienced.

Football Insider asked him what position he thinks the 72-year-old should take up. He said: “I’m not really sure about it.

“Maybe he could come in as an adviser to the manager.

“Let’s be honest, Arteta is learning on the job. He is inexperienced. The more help he can get, the better.

“Wenger could help him on the training pitch, on how to manage players. Wenger might see something that Arteta doesn’t. He could make tweaks to help the team perform a bit better, in a similar way to Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

“The full role, I’m not sure of. But to have somebody of his experience could be useful in certain scenarios. Wenger’s knowledge and experience would be invaluable.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger is the manager that at least one generation of Arsenal fans knows.

He led the club to its last Premier League title and would always be welcomed back to the Emirates.

However, giving him a new role within the organisation is tricky because we need to allow the current leadership to build its own legacy.

As an experienced manager, he could offer useful advice to Arteta, but it doesn’t have to be in an official capacity.