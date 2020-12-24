Former Gunner warns Arsenal not to feel too good to go down

Nigel Winterburn has warned Arsenal stars to take a lesson from his star-studded West Ham team that was relegated from the Premier League in 2003.

The Gunners are currently flirting with relegation with a 15th position placing for a couple of weeks now.

Their run of form has seen them lose seven of their last ten league games, they are just 4 points off the relegation zone.

Mikel Arteta has been backed to get the club back up the table and Arsenal seem to have too many good players to go down as things stand.

However, Winterburn has warned the Gunners that they are not too good to go down.

He recalled when he played for West Ham in 2003, a team that even had Paolo Di Canio, yet they finished the season with a place in England’s second tier in the following campaign.

Winterburn said as quoted by Sun Sports: “When I left Arsenal and went to West Ham in my last season we had a fantastic team — but we got relegated.

“But we couldn’t win a game of football. You go out with all good intentions, you might play well to start with, and you can’t score and boost that confidence.

“All of a sudden you get an individual error or you get a player sent off and your backs are against the wall, and you go on to not win the game.

“That’s exactly what happened at West Ham for a long period of time. I see similar things happening at Arsenal.

“They have got to get two back-to-back victories, very, very quickly. It’s no good saying ‘We’re only 14 games in, there’s time’.

“You can seeing the confidence is ebbing away from this team.

“They’re tentative, it’s almost as if they’re waiting for something to happen to react to, something against them rather than dictate the play.

“It’s very, very worrying because they’re not scoring many goals. If Aubameyang doesn’t score, I don’t know who is.”