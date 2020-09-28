Former Gunner warns Arsenal that they face ‘ultimate challenge’

Arsenal make the trip to Anfield today to take on Liverpool with both sides defending a 100% league record.

We’ve both started the season with consecutive wins, although who has the edge coming into the tie is up for debate.

The Reds are obviously the favourites, with home advantage and the fact that they are Premier League champions, but Arsenal have won the last two clashes with the Reds.

The Gunners can also boast a six-match winning streak in all competitions at present, but despite our positives, former defender Martin Keown insists this is ‘the ultimate challenge’, as we look to try and secure a win at Anfield.

“The way that Liverpool play, I mean their manager is different class for saying nice things about Arteta,” Keown told Football Focus on BBC.

“But this is the ultimate challenge. When you play against Liverpool and you go to Anfield. You have got to love it. You have to love it and you cannot fear it because if you do then they’ll destroy you.

“They were great last week against Chelsea and the way that they played in midweek. You saw the guys who were not getting any games scoring lots of goals. The mood there is back to where it was before and Klopp will be delighted with that.”

One (or both) of our sides will not be leaving Anfield tonight with their 100% records in tact, and Arsenal will not be letting theirs go without a fight, so we can expect an enticing matchup in tonight’s Monday Night Football schedule.

With all the talk about the threat that Liverpool pose, Arsenal may well walk into the tie with little pressure, and that could be dangerous for the hosts.

