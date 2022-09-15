Former Gunner warns of ‘massive problems’ if one star gets injured

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal will suffer if they lose Gabriel Jesus to injury.
The Brazilian has started his career in north London in impressive fashion, continuing his fine pre-season of goals with six goal contributions from his opening six league outings.
Merson now insists that we are in for ‘massive problems’ if our summer signing is to suffer an injury.
“If Gabriel Jesus gets injured, they have massive problems,” Merson told SportsKeeda. “Eddie Nketiah is a good lad, but playing and scoring every week is a different ball game.
“I don’t want to say too much, but Arsenal are in a good position to secure a top-four finish and I hope they can make it count this time.”
While Nketiah is a step down from Jesus, he showed that he has his own qualities, and I think he a more than decent option in attack.
While he still has growing to do, I think he could surprise some people, and I believe we would be fine if we had to rely on young Eddie for a month or two.
Does anyone believe we should be looking at another CF come January or has Nketiah shown enough to warrant being our backup striker?
Patrick
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Nketiah isn’t good enough as a starter.
Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard have to step up with more goals.
We will never no unless it happens he could surprise everyone.7
Got to agree with its merse on this one ,Jesus as given us a massive boost this season with his not stop energy and a winner’s attitude ,a signing I was not for but I’m happy to be proven wrong ,unfortunately if he was to get injured I for one cannot see Eddie stepping upto the plate ,but with Martinelli getting better every game maybe he could fill into a role that I personally think his best position ,let’s just hope Jesus stays injury free .
We need another proven goal scorer in January. Nketiah won’t fill that role, and “hoping” that Martinelli or anyone else steps up is the same as us “hoping” that someone would step up and fill Auba’s shoes when we released him last January without signing a replacement, and we saw where that “hope” got us: 5th place. We CANNOT go through a season on “hope”, that’s just stupid. We MUST sign another proven striker in January!
I suggest if the likes of Kane, Haaland, Vardy, those teams would also struggle.
Having said that, we do need cover for Jesus in my opinion.
But, I also see city operating without a out and out striker, so maybe MA will follow this example?