Former Gunner warns of ‘massive problems’ if one star gets injured

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal will suffer if they lose Gabriel Jesus to injury.

The Brazilian has started his career in north London in impressive fashion, continuing his fine pre-season of goals with six goal contributions from his opening six league outings.

Merson now insists that we are in for ‘massive problems’ if our summer signing is to suffer an injury.

“If Gabriel Jesus gets injured, they have massive problems,” Merson told SportsKeeda. “Eddie Nketiah is a good lad, but playing and scoring every week is a different ball game.

“I don’t want to say too much, but Arsenal are in a good position to secure a top-four finish and I hope they can make it count this time.”

While Nketiah is a step down from Jesus, he showed that he has his own qualities, and I think he a more than decent option in attack.

While he still has growing to do, I think he could surprise some people, and I believe we would be fine if we had to rely on young Eddie for a month or two.

Does anyone believe we should be looking at another CF come January or has Nketiah shown enough to warrant being our backup striker?

Patrick

