Former Gunner Wilshere ‘open to anything’ in search of next club

Former Arsenal academy youth product Jack Wilshere has claimed that he is open to offers as he looks for his next club, but insists that he wants to earn an important role for his new side.

The 28 year-old made his mark at an early age in North London, marking his name as the next big thing when putting on a Man of the Match display against Barcelona at the age of 19.

His career took a turn however as a number of injury setbacks hampered his progression, and he eventually left Arsenal in search of a change.

West Ham did answer his call, but despite staying fit, the manager didn’t grant him enough playing time to keep him happy, and Jack opted to cut his contract short and leave in search of a new home.

Wilshere is still without a club currently, but admits that he has held talks with clubs, but is open to more offers as he looks to decide on his future.

“La Liga, Italy or Germany would be a nice change for me,” he told Sky Sports. “Not many English players have done it.

“I always watch La Liga, it was always something I thought about. I like the league, I think it’s more technical than the English game. I think it’s somewhere I could really show what I can do.

“I don’t think I’m too young for the MLS. It’s on Sky Sports, I think there’s been a big improvement in that league. If the right opportunity came up I’d be open to it.”

There had been speculation that the midfielder could return to Arsenal in search of somewhere to train and possibly earn a new deal, but that appears to be off the table currently.

Was Jack Wilshere the worst player to suffer at Arsenal with constant injuries? Was Diaby’s issues deemed worse?

