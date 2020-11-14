Former Gunner worries that new signing could suffer with further absences

Kevin Campbell has shown his dismay in the loss of Thomas Partey to injury, whilst adding that ‘it’s an Arsenal thing’ to suffer with injuries.

The Ghana international has been forced to miss out on his country’s fixtures after failing to make it through the 90 minutes against Aston Villa the weekend before the break.

While the Ghana FA confirmed he would miss the fixtures due to a minor sprain to his ankle, and would hopefully not be out for too long, former Arsenal striker Campbell claimed that is was ‘an Arsenal thing’ to get injured.

Whilst Campbell claims the midfielder hadn’t been known for picking up injuries previously, he claims injuries and being an Arsenal player as going hand-in-hand.

“These things happen in football, sadly,” he told the FootballInsider.

“I am sure Thomas Partey would have been shocked by the performance against Aston Villa.

“The frustrating thing is that this guy was virtually ever-present at Atletico. He rarely suffered injury but the Premier League is a different kettle of fish and this is something Arsenal have to deal with.

“It’s an Arsenal thing – you have just signed a top player, he plays well and he gets injured.”

It is difficult to refute the claims of Campbell, having seen many a star lose large chunks of their career on the sidelines because of injury, but you would hope that he is certainly wrong on this one.

Partey is an integral part of our team despite only joining recently, and fingers crossed he is able to return in time for Leeds United next weekend.

Patrick