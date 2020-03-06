Former Gunner writes off inconsistent Arsenal chances of qualifying for Europe

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell is not confident that Arsenal will qualify for Europe next season.

Kevin Campbell has admitted that he doesn’t trust Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to deliver European football this season because of their inconsistency.

The Gunners have been struggling to put together a run of wins this year even though things have turned around for them at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the round of 32 and that means they now have to secure a European place by winning the FA Cup or finishing inside the Premier League’s top six.

They have the chance to move up the league table but they haven’t shown enough consistency for them to be backed to make the top six.

Campbell admits that there is the opportunity for Arsenal to finish the season in a European place, but he reckons that they don’t have enough consistency to achieve that.

He told AFTV: “Do you trust Arsenal? Because I’ll be honest, I don’t.

“It’s not negativity, it’s what I see.

“Let’s be honest, it’s what’s been going on for far too long. They’re not consistent.

“When the pressure’s on, they can’t rise to the occasion.

“I’d love to be proven wrong, I’d be the first one singing their praises, but I just don’t see it.

“Can they do it? Yes, they’ve got the ability. But the trust? It just isn’t there.

Arsenal has continued to get better in the Premier League and a win against West Ham this weekend could see them move further up the Premier League table, depending on the results of the teams above them.