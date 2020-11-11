Former Gunner’s boss explains why Ozil cannot get into this Arsenal team

George Graham has attempted to explain why Mesut Ozil is struggling to get into the current Arsenal team.

The German has been a key player at the Emirates since he moved to Arsenal in 2013.

His first few years at the club were very good ones, but he has since become a shadow of his former self.

Despite being dropped by Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta gave him chances to prove his worth when the Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager.

However, in due time, Ozil proved that he isn’t worth given chances to.

The club has tried to get rid of him, but he wouldn’t leave and they have now been forced to exile him from their registered squads for competitive games this season.

Former Arsenal manager, Graham claims that Ozil is perfect for a team that always has possession because he can do great things with the ball.

However, his not good enough for any top team without the ball.

Graham told Talksport: “He’s got to be in a team that’s dominating games and he’s got to be on the ball as much as possible. Without the ball… just no. He is definitely lacking, not even at the top level. Without the ball he’s not good enough.

“With the ball he can be good enough, but he has to be in a good team. He was up and down like a yo-yo under Arsene Wenger. He obviously isn’t playing into the new manager’s style.

“You play when you’ve got the ball but you also play when you haven’t got possession. He’s just not up to the standard that Arteta wants.”