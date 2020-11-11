Former Gunner’s boss explains why Ozil cannot get into this Arsenal team

George Graham has attempted to explain why Mesut Ozil is struggling to get into the current Arsenal team.
The German has been a key player at the Emirates since he moved to Arsenal in 2013.
His first few years at the club were very good ones, but he has since become a shadow of his former self.
Despite being dropped by Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta gave him chances to prove his worth when the Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager.
However, in due time, Ozil proved that he isn’t worth given chances to.
The club has tried to get rid of him, but he wouldn’t leave and they have now been forced to exile him from their registered squads for competitive games this season.
Former Arsenal manager, Graham claims that Ozil is perfect for a team that always has possession because he can do great things with the ball.
However, his not good enough for any top team without the ball.
Graham told Talksport: “He’s got to be in a team that’s dominating games and he’s got to be on the ball as much as possible. Without the ball… just no. He is definitely lacking, not even at the top level. Without the ball he’s not good enough.
“With the ball he can be good enough, but he has to be in a good team. He was up and down like a yo-yo under Arsene Wenger. He obviously isn’t playing into the new manager’s style.
“You play when you’ve got the ball but you also play when you haven’t got possession. He’s just not up to the standard that Arteta wants.”
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
All we know is that we were winning under MA when Ozil was playing and we are loosing when he is not. So Ozil having the ball, not having the ball, sleeping, playing video games or day dreaming are immaterial. We were winning and playing descent football. As for George Graham I’ll say, your SPURS are calling and Arsenal does not need your advise.
Absolute nonsense from Graham! I think we should leave this compulsive guess work alone. I asked a coach to examine Ozil’s style of play and his response was exactly what I have long observed. Most people who speak about Ozil does not understand him like a route taxi does not understand a limousine. He normally predicts the game and beats the play and the camera like a silent virus. This is why he is so feared. They forget that he has over 250 goals and assists combined. You cannot be that lucky. At least he is worth studying. He needs 3 sets of frames to make the opponent sad. He needs a defensive midfield or antagonist (like Santi) to protect him and allow him to do magic; an intelligent set of forwards; and a steady team that understands each other. If you tinker too much he becomes frustrated. I have watched him explaining to Giroud repeatedly where to run. He used to also do the same to CR7. He was always happy when he saw Giroud run and Sanchez was his favourite. Go and look at these old videos. Ozil uses the time off the ball to organize the next play like a ‘lazy’ genius. So what is his weakness? He cannot defend to save his own life.
I keep begging people to stop the guess work. We should either look at the facts or leave the discussion alone. Now, if MA has put a team in place where Ozil would normally shine, why is Ozil not playing. Bamma is bright, Pepe is very bright and skillful but fragile. Saka is beyond words for his age. We now have a spine (most of it). Let me go back to the Jamaican saying. When puss belly full him say ratta batty stink. This saying is about complacency. People with money find excuse not to hunt food or work. But Arsenal is desperate for winning the PL. Their bellies are not full. Why put in all the pieces that Ozil loves but not play him? Conclusion: Ozil is out of the game because of something political – not football.