Former Gunners discuss Liverpool almost going unbeaten, Arsenal fans will not like what Ashley Cole said

Arsenal hasn’t had the best of times in recent seasons, as a matter of fact, they haven’t won the Premier League for over a decade.

However, the last time they won it, they went unbeaten the entire campaign and that remains a record.

It took around 100 years from when Preston North End first achieved such a feat for Arsenal to repeat it and the Gunners almost lost it last season.

Liverpool won the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp’s juggernaut was in inspirational form.

They swept teams aside and went 28 games into the season without tasting defeat.

Fortunately for Arsenal and unfortunately for them, they were beaten 3-0 by a Watford side that had spent the whole season fighting for their lives.

The Reds would still win the Premier League, but to Arsenal’s relief, they didn’t have an unbeaten season.

Ray Parlour, Sol Campbell, and Ashley Cole recently spoke about Liverpool almost beating their unbeaten record in a video titled “Invincibles reassembled”.

Parlour said: “Where were you when Liverpool lost to Watford? I didn’t see that coming, Liverpool were very close. I certainly celebrated.”

Cole responded: “History is there to be broken, I want somebody to beat it.”

Campbell then stepped in by saying: “Really? Coley, come on Coley.”

Before adding: “We beat a record that stood for over 100 years.” Before adding: “Give us 100 years.”