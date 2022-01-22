Former Gunners insists Arsenal ‘badly’ need a signing this month

Paul Merson insists that Arsenal have ‘got to get someone in’ during the current winter window.

The Gunners have so much uncertainty surrounding their current crop of strikers, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s role in the side an enigma, while both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have just months remaining on their deals.

Merson insists that we cannot afford not to bring in another forward given the circumstances, while he also predicts that it would be unlikely that Auba works his way back into the first-team this season.

“You’ve got to get someone in,” Merson stated. “Arsenal need a centre forward badly next season. No (I can’t see him playing again for Arsenal) not for me. I think Arteta has already laid that one out, he’s chopped his nose off there.

“He’s hung him out there to dry, it’s going to be some going by the lad to come back. It could do (impact their top four hopes).

“Not saying Aubameyang is going to get them in the top four though but they do need a centre forward.

“Aubameyang on form could get them there. I always think pick your best players but what’s gone on between the pair of them the manager and him needs to be sorted out first.”

It definitely seems like there is a lot that needs to happen before the Gabon international can walk back into the first-team, and with no guarantee that him and Aubameyang could potentially repair their relations, and a new arrival has to be the most reasonable option, although time is running out on our hopes of bringing one in.

Patrick

Watch Mikel Arteta talk about Arsenal v Burnley and the pressure on the race for Top Four