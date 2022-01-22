Former Gunners insists Arsenal ‘badly’ need a signing this month

Paul Merson insists that Arsenal have ‘got to get someone in’ during the current winter window.
The Gunners have so much uncertainty surrounding their current crop of strikers, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s role in the side an enigma, while both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have just months remaining on their deals.
Merson insists that we cannot afford not to bring in another forward given the circumstances, while he also predicts that it would be unlikely that Auba works his way back into the first-team this season.
“You’ve got to get someone in,” Merson stated. “Arsenal need a centre forward badly next season. No (I can’t see him playing again for Arsenal) not for me. I think Arteta has already laid that one out, he’s chopped his nose off there.
“He’s hung him out there to dry, it’s going to be some going by the lad to come back. It could do (impact their top four hopes).
“Not saying Aubameyang is going to get them in the top four though but they do need a centre forward.
“Aubameyang on form could get them there. I always think pick your best players but what’s gone on between the pair of them the manager and him needs to be sorted out first.”
It definitely seems like there is a lot that needs to happen before the Gabon international can walk back into the first-team, and with no guarantee that him and Aubameyang could potentially repair their relations, and a new arrival has to be the most reasonable option, although time is running out on our hopes of bringing one in.
We are now 7th with Wolves only 1 point behind us.
Yes we do have some games in hand but Spurs are also ahead of us with a game in hand themselves.
If we draw or lose to Burnely that will be very close to writing our season off
Even if we win, there is still plenty of time for that to happen – writing off the season that is!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Seriously though we need the win big time
Top 6 has always been the goal.
Westham lost and have played 3 games more.
I have always said Spurs and Arsenal will fill the 5/6 spots behind City Pool Chelsea and Utd.
We are exactly on target.
A EL spot wil mean we have a successful season.
Vlahovic would make top 6 certain and top 4 possible.
Trust the process
COYG
If 6th is the goal then why was Wenger and Emery sacked ? It seems your continuously try to wind people up with your endless over the top positivity! And the trust the process statement has well and truly been played out!
Glass half empty, we lose tomorrow and we will be at worse 4 points out of fourth place with 17 games to go. Not exactly ‘write the season off’ territory in my book.
Of course the glass half full perspective is that we win and move back into fourth. I know for some folks there is no point in looking at the glass half full because they are adamant that pretty soon Arteta is going to spill it.
Fairfan I gotta hand it to you. You are consistent. Annoyingly consistent some might say but I must admit I get a chuckle out of the reactions your posts provoke in some.