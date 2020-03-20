Former Gunners leaves Swiss club after refusing to take pay cuts because of coronavirus

Former Arsenal players among nine that leave Swiss club FC Sion rather than take pay cut

Alex Song and Johan Djourou have left Swiss side, FC Sion, after refusing to take pay cuts as a result of financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus.

Leagues around Europe have been stopped because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Swiss league that has ten teams has also been affected.

TalkSport claims that struggling FC Sion offered their players reduced wages during this tough time, but not all of them agreed to the new offer and because of that nine players have left the club.

The players who left include Song and Djourou. Pajtim Kasami and Seydou Doumbia who also played in the Premier League previously have left the Swiss side as well.

Song spent six years at Arsenal before moving to FC Barcelona where he struggled to recapture his form in the Premier League.

Djourou, who was born in the Ivory Coast but grew up in Switzerland, also spent ten years on the books at Arsenal before eventually leaving the Gunners to play for other European sides.

The coronavirus outbreak is causing chaos around the globe. The Premier League has been suspended until at least the end of April and the Champions League has been suspended indefinitely.

Mikel Arteta became the first high profile manager in the Premier League to contract the virus but the Spaniard has recovered now and he is looking forward to starting work again.