Former Invincible admits eyeing Arsenal role

Dennis Bergkamp has admitted that he is eyeing a return to the Premier League as a manager, with Arsenal his preferred destination.

The former forward spent 11 years in North London, and his time with the club will go down in history thanks to the statue of him outside the newly built Emirates Stadium.

Bergkamp was of course part our Invincibles campaign of 2004, where he helped our side to go the entire Premier League season without a single loss, and that season is one that will never be forgotten.

Dennis is now eyeing further glory with our side, as he looks to coach the club in the future, although he admits that he isn’t quite ready to take up such a role currently.

“When the time is right, I’d love to go back and get a role somewhere,” he told FourFourTwo.

“At the moment we’re great in Holland. I’ve got a young family and have been out of coaching for a little while now. But I must admit, I have the urge to go on the pitch again and help, whether it’s with the technical or coaching staff.

“It might be a bit too early, but you never know. We’ll see what comes my way.”

The former number 9 goes onto add that when he is ready to make his return, Arsenal would be his destination of choice.

“At the moment there hasn’t been any contact about that, but as soon as I make my decision, let’s see what happens,” Bergkamp said.

“Of course it would be ideal at Arsenal – I spent 11 years there and have a good feeling with the club.”

Bergkamp was then asked if he would like to coach alongside one of his former team-mates one day, to which he replied:“I follow how they’re doing from afar. It’s a shame that MLS stopped after Thierry took a job there, and Patrick is doing well at Nice.

“I’m really interested in Mikel Arteta and how he’s doing at Arsenal, as there have been signs that he wants to change their philosophy. It looked good in the few matches I watched earlier in the year.

“But my future, who knows? In football, one day is not the same as the other.”

Would Arsenal be interested in bringing back other former players as coaches following the success of Mikel Arteta thus far? Could Bergkamp possibly work with the current boss?

