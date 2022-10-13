Former Italian player fires back at Aubameyang in defence of Arteta

Former Italian striker Antonio Cassano has fired back at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he said Mikel Arteta does not like to work with big players.

The striker had been a key player for the Gunners when Arteta was made the club’s manager.

However, he fell out with the gaffer last season because of his poor discipline and it eventually cost him his place on the team.

Aubameyang was banished from the senior squad towards the end of last year before he eventually secured a move to Barcelona.

Now back in England as a Chelsea player, his comments about the Gunners’ gaffer recently surfaced online.

The Gabon star has since clarified he didn’t make the comment now, but when he initially left Arsenal and the tension was high.

That didn’t stop Cassano from firing back at him.

“Now Aubameyang is speaking as well. He dares to say that Arteta doesn’t know how to handle champions. When Arteta took Arsenal, in a general disaster, there were many players among that, and he was there too,” the former AC Milan man told Bobo TV, as relayed by Area Napoli.

Most people can see that Arteta has done a great job as Arsenal’s manager and his decision to cut off Auba has been vindicated by the transformation of the team after he left.

