Former Italian player fires back at Aubameyang in defence of Arteta

Former Italian striker Antonio Cassano has fired back at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he said Mikel Arteta does not like to work with big players.
The striker had been a key player for the Gunners when Arteta was made the club’s manager.
However, he fell out with the gaffer last season because of his poor discipline and it eventually cost him his place on the team.
Aubameyang was banished from the senior squad towards the end of last year before he eventually secured a move to Barcelona.
Now back in England as a Chelsea player, his comments about the Gunners’ gaffer recently surfaced online.
The Gabon star has since clarified he didn’t make the comment now, but when he initially left Arsenal and the tension was high.
That didn’t stop Cassano from firing back at him.
“Now Aubameyang is speaking as well. He dares to say that Arteta doesn’t know how to handle champions. When Arteta took Arsenal, in a general disaster, there were many players among that, and he was there too,” the former AC Milan man told Bobo TV, as relayed by Area Napoli.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Most people can see that Arteta has done a great job as Arsenal’s manager and his decision to cut off Auba has been vindicated by the transformation of the team after he left.
Like Aubameyang, like Adebayo : two African birds of a feather!
Being African has nothing to do with those players as individuals. Saka is of afrizan Decent. Thomas party a player who left athletic who at the time was in a much better position that arsenal. Past players like kanu, toure, Lauren.
The continent you were born has nothing to do with your personality and professionalism as a player. Don’t be ignorant
I completely agree with the section called Just Arsenal Opinion, the other part being just a report, which we already knew.
Further, on the theme of players who leave under a cloud as Auba did, I do not share the often held views of other Gooners, who commonly wish players who were a harmful influence on our team AND our club, farewell and good luck!
I love the club FAR MORE THAN ANY SINGLE EMPLOYEE IT HAS EVER HAD , WHETHER MANAGER DIRECTOR , OWNER , COACH OR PLAYER, NO MATTER WHOM and I only love those players who fully earn the soubriquet of legends; ie Bergkamp Henry Adams, Vieira etc.
I have no time at all , never have , never will, for those who work against OUR clubs and team interests, by either coasting in games, or by being trouble makers, or doing the dirty on us IN ANY WAY AT ALL.
It seems to me that SOME Gooners, a minority of course, seem to have more fondness for certain harmful influencing players than they do for the club itself.
That seems to me to be a very muddled way of “supporting” a club which they claim to love. Just my take!!