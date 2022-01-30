Former Italian star says Vlahovic was wrong to snub Arsenal

Former Italy international, Antonio Cassano has blasted Dusan Vlahovic for snubbing Arsenal to join Juventus.

The Serbian striker has just completed a sensational move to the Old Lady, becoming the latest player to reject the Gunners for the Turin side.

Manuel Locatelli had also said no to a move to London before choosing Juve in the summer.

Vlahovic is the leading striker in Italy in the first half of this season as he scored consistently for Fiorentina.

Arsenal needed a player who will score goals for them as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

They identified Vlahovic as their ideal next top attacker, but he rejected their advances to the dismay of Cassano.

The former Italian international insists moving to the Emirates was the perfect next step for the former Partizan man.

He blasted via The Daily Mail: ‘In my opinion, (Vlahovic’s decision) is sensationally wrong. For the type of player I think he is, he needed to make an intermediate step to a team like Arsenal, Tottenham, or Sevilla, who signed (Anthony) Martial.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sadly, we lost out on Vlahovic, but we need to become a stronger club to attract top quality players.

Every talented player will want to join a club that plays in the Champions League and challenges for titles.

Until we reach that level, we cannot compete with the likes of Juventus for the same players.