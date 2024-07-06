Former Juventus player believes Arsenal is underpaying Calafiori

Arsenal is set to sign Riccardo Calafiori for €55 million, with the defender being offered €4 million per season in wages.

Calafiori had initially agreed to move to Juventus following his impressive performances for Bologna last season, and the Old Lady was hopeful of securing his signature this summer.

However, his standout performances in Germany have shifted the balance, making Arsenal the favourites to sign him.

Serie A fans are unhappy about losing one of their best talents to a foreign league, but this move is seen as a significant gain for the Premier League.

Many Serie A clubs might struggle to meet the €4 million annual wage, a sum that Arsenal can comfortably afford and even potentially exceed to secure Calafiori’s services.

Despite this, the defender believes he has received a fair wage offer. However, former Juventus player Massimo Orlando argues that this is a salary any Serie A club could potentially pay.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Arsenal certainly do the business, for the game they have fits Calafiori perfectly.

“In modern football €4m per year, costing over €55m (in transfer fees), is not much. It was a salary that even an Italian could afford. Strange to take this figure, at this point it is better to go to Juve, who could afford it like this.”

Calafiori was not earning up to half that wage at Bologna, so the defender will be happy to make this much money in London.

