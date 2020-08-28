Former Liverpool ace gives his Community Shield prediction

Michael Owen has backed Liverpool to win the Community Shield over Arsenal.

The Gunners and the Reds will go head to head in the season opener barely a month after the end of last season this weekend.

Both teams have been preparing for the game as well as the new season which begins on the 12th of next month.

Arsenal has played one friendly game, while Liverpool has played two friendly matches ahead of the showpiece.

Both teams will head into the game keen to get their season started on a winning note as well as winning the first trophy of the new season which might give them some psychological advantage over the other teams.

Arsenal won the FA Cup last season and they are expected to build on that achievement in the coming campaign.

Liverpool won the Premier League and they have amassed over 190 points over the past two seasons.

Michael Owen thinks that it will be a close game with many goals, but he backs the Reds to win the day over the Gunners.

“Their formidable record at home was the catalyst for winning the Premier League last season, with their last Premier League defeat at home coming in 2017,” Owen said as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“However, their away form wasn’t too shabby either and every single player at the club will be champing at the bit to get going again and maintain their phenomenal form of the last two seasons.

“Despite all the talk of this being a glorified friendly, both teams will be very keen to start their season with a win and I really fancy an entertaining game with plenty of goals.

“Given the relative preparations and sharpness of both teams, I fancy Jurgen Klopp’s men to come out on top and to be picking up yet another trophy in the early evening of Saturday. 3-1 to Liverpool for me.”