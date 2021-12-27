Former Liverpool star is still high on Arsenal’s transfer wishlist

Philippe Coutinho remains high on Arsenal’s transfer wishlist, according to Todofichajes.
The former Liverpool midfielder is one of the players Barcelona hopes to offload soon as they look to raise more funds for new players.
He has largely struggled since he moved to Spain, but he was one of the best players in the Premier League when he played for the Reds.
A return to the competition could revive his career and the report maintains Mikel Arteta wants to take a chance on him.
The report says Everton was looking to also bring him back to England, but the Toffees cannot afford him, leaving Arsenal as his main suitor.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The current Arsenal team would benefit from an experienced attacking midfielder, especially one that has thrived in the Premier League before.
However, Coutinho is simply past his best and the Brazilian isn’t a player we should look to sign.
He might come back and do well, but this Arsenal team has an abundance of midfield talent and we should only add players who can take the team to the next level into the squad.
Coutinho has won every major club trophy in the game and would hardly have the hunger to help us.
Why in the world would Arsenal want to bring in the definition of deadwood? Purely Barca spamming media to drum up any interest whatsoever for this dead carthorse.
Another attacking midfielder when ESR and Odegaard need all the game time they can get?
This rumor worse than the Benzema one, and longer living. This one is the Dracula of rumors that simply won’t die.
Calling Coutinho garbage is an insult to trash bins.
Yawn
I ask Ad PAT TO URGENTLY READ AND ACT UPON MY TWO EMAILS TO HIM, IN THE LAST TWO HOURS.
No. Go buy Zakaria, contract is up in the summer so can get him alot cheaper now, is Xhakas international team mate (&he is staying put also), plus can slot straight in for the absent Thomas with Lokonga challenging.
Midfield base needs looked at as the attacking side of it in SmithRowe & Ødegaard are doing just fine so no to Philip Coutinho.
Eddie & now Laca have confirmed they are both leaving come the end of the season, with Auba ghosted from the Emirates and also on the move we need to make moves for a striker in January.
Try and sell Eddie & Auba for some money or player exchange. Keep laca until then end of the sesson as he mixes with the young guns perfectly (id offer him the 2yr deal) and is showing the sides of a striker we sre missing. Add an out and out goal scorer to that and we have an attacking force.