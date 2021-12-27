Former Liverpool star is still high on Arsenal’s transfer wishlist

Philippe Coutinho remains high on Arsenal’s transfer wishlist, according to Todofichajes.

The former Liverpool midfielder is one of the players Barcelona hopes to offload soon as they look to raise more funds for new players.

He has largely struggled since he moved to Spain, but he was one of the best players in the Premier League when he played for the Reds.

A return to the competition could revive his career and the report maintains Mikel Arteta wants to take a chance on him.

The report says Everton was looking to also bring him back to England, but the Toffees cannot afford him, leaving Arsenal as his main suitor.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The current Arsenal team would benefit from an experienced attacking midfielder, especially one that has thrived in the Premier League before.

However, Coutinho is simply past his best and the Brazilian isn’t a player we should look to sign.

He might come back and do well, but this Arsenal team has an abundance of midfield talent and we should only add players who can take the team to the next level into the squad.

Coutinho has won every major club trophy in the game and would hardly have the hunger to help us.

