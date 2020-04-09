Former Liverpool star would have at least one Arsenal player in his team of the year

Liverpool legend, Phil Thompson has named Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a member of his Team of the Year and he hailed the attacker for his impressive goal haul despite not getting so much help from the players around him.

Aubameyang has scored 49 league goals since he joined Arsenal and he won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season.

He remains one of the division’s best scorers and he was on course to win yet another Golden Boot this season.

Thompson named him as a striker in his team of the season so far and he hailed the striker for still shinning despite playing for a poor Arsenal team.

He used Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi as examples of players who have been of no use to Aubameyang in the Arsenal team yet the club’s captain has been scoring the goals for them.

“On the left is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Thompson told Sky Sports as quoted the Express.

“To score the goals he has done for Arsenal, in very difficult times, is a testament to his goalscoring ability.

“If you are leading the way with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi, who are not the most creative behind you, it says everything for the amount of goals he scores.

“He needs to be in my side.”

Aubameyang is out of contract at the end of next season and the Gunners are struggling to tie him up to a new deal.