Former Man City and Arsenal man reveals which team he wants to win title

Bacary Sagna has explained why he hopes Arsenal secure the Premier League crown this season, despite also having represented Manchester City during his career.

Sagna’s move from Arsenal to City was one that many supporters in north London did not welcome. The Frenchman, who had become a key figure at the Emirates, saw aspects of his Arsenal legacy questioned following that transfer. Discovered by Arsene Wenger while playing for Auxerre, Sagna went on to spend seven years with the Gunners and established himself as a consistent and reliable presence in defence.

A Controversial Departure

In the summer of 2014, Sagna declined the opportunity to extend his contract at Arsenal and instead joined Manchester City, who had reportedly offered him improved terms. He spent three seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning the League Cup in 2016 before departing when his contract expired the following year.

Although he achieved silverware in Manchester, Sagna is not especially remembered for his spell at City. Meanwhile, some Arsenal supporters remain frustrated by the manner of his exit. Nevertheless, his recent comments indicate that his affection for his former club in north London endures.

Backing Arteta for the Title

As reported by The Metro, Sagna has expressed his desire to see Arsenal crowned champions because of his admiration for Mikel Arteta. He said, ‘Mikel is going to remain the manager in charge of the situation, and he’s going to have a long streak with Arsenal.

‘I’m praying for him to win the league this year, honestly. He deserves it because of the way he treats people. He treats people equally and gives people opportunities. Whether it’s on or off the pitch, he gives people the chance to bring something else to the game.

‘He has a human side that not many people have. Pep [Guardiola] has a human side too, even when people are criticising him, Pep has a big heart. But Mikel is the same.’

Sagna’s remarks underline the respect he holds for Arteta’s leadership and personal qualities as Arsenal continue their pursuit of the title.