Former Man City man said Arteta showed that he would be a good manager

When Mikel Arteta worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, he earned the respect of several players in the squad, including Fernando.

The Brazilian midfielder left City one season after Guardiola arrived, but during his time working with Arteta, he formed a strong impression of his coaching ability and leadership qualities. Arteta was heavily involved in training sessions and player development under Guardiola, which allowed him to build experience for his future career in management.

Early Impressions at Manchester City

Fernando and his teammates observed Arteta’s attention to detail on the training ground, noting how effectively he communicated ideas and helped players improve within Guardiola’s system.

These early experiences contributed to the belief among some players that he would eventually become a successful manager, as his understanding of the game and ability to manage people stood out even at that stage.

Managerial Rise at Arsenal

Arteta later took charge of Arsenal at the end of 2019, beginning his first role as a head coach and starting a new chapter in his career.

He has since guided the club to a league title, their first since 2004, and has also overseen strong performances in European competition, strengthening his reputation as a top-level manager.

As reported by ESPN, Fernando said: “Arteta showed great potential on the field, and I was fortunate to have him as Guardiola’s assistant as well. Talking to him, Fernandinho and I even joked once, ‘Wow, if you become the coach, take us with you as assistants,’ because we saw that potential in him, that quality he had not only as a coach but also as a people manager.”

His comments underline the early belief within the City dressing room that Arteta possessed the qualities required to succeed as a manager, combining tactical understanding with strong communication skills, which later became central to his success at Arsenal and his development into a leading coach in European football.