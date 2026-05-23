Former Man City man said Arteta showed that he would be a good manager

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ADMIN COMMENT
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A huge number of managers has tried but Mikel did it, and he has lifted the life quality for many people, which we already have seen. It’s time to give the man the credit he deserves. Arsenal will have a beautiful day tomorrow and Silver Mikel can relax and feel our gratitude. Champions Of England! We know what we are 🔴⚪️💯
The changing of the guard, in his final hours prior to Arsenal lifting that big ears jug, Pep Guarrdiola could be seen desperately trying to motivate West Ham player, as if the Hammers present predicament wasn’t enough.