Former Man City star hopes to play alongside Arsenal midfielder next term

Edin Dzeko has confirmed his hope that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will stay with Roma beyond the summer transfer window, having enjoyed a spell on loan from Arsenal this term.

The Armenian all-time top goalscorer has struggled to break into the Gunners first-team plans since joining from Manchester United in January 2018, in a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez go in the other direction.

Mkhi has since enjoyed a return to regular action in the Italian capital, and talks are believed to be in the pipeline for a permanent move for the 31 year-old, although the asking price may well prove a stumbling block.

There has been talk of a possible swap deal, but until the full extent of the financial implications of the current suspension of football are known, talk of a fee may have to be put off.

Despite the uncertainty, Edin Dzeko has insisted that he is keen to see Mkhi stay with the club into next season.

Dzeko said: “I have always liked [Mkhitaryan] as a footballer and now that I have known him I can say that he is a very good person and a fantastic player, we want to keep him and we hope that he stays.

“We need people like him to make important results.”

The Bosnian is also his country’s all-time goalscorer, with both players having more than double the amount of goals scored of their nearest rival for the tag, also left the Premier League on an initial loan deal in order to find more regular first-team football, before joining permanently.

It remains to be seen whether the current world pandemic will effect the transfer between the clubs, although all recent talk suggests his future will be at Roma.

