Former Man City star slam’s decision to sign off on Arsenal move

Manchester City have accepted Arsenal’s offer to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer, and Dietmar Hamann has labelled the decision a ‘mistake’.

Hamann left the Etihad back in 2009 after a three-year stint in midfield, before hanging up his professional playing boots in 2011, and after a short spell of coaching has worked as a pundit on and off since.

Speaking about the Citizens recent transfer activity, Didi claimed that it was a bad decision to allow Jesus to leave and join Arsenal amidst his impending move, claiming that he would be needed to cover Haaland’s injury issues.

“Pep Guardiola is making a mistake by letting Gabriel Jesus leave,” Hamann is quoted in the Evening Standard as stating. “Erling Haaland has had his injury problems and the Premier League is a very physical league.

“If you look at Gabriel Jesus’ stats, they’re brilliant. He’s scored a lot of goals for them so I’m surprised he’s been allowed to leave.”

The Brazilian has been a loyal servant to City, seemingly happy to play even a minimal role for the club when called upon whilst maintaining a professional attitude. His positivity now looks set to be Arsenal’s gain, with his medical believed to have been completed ahead of his move this summer, with the announcement expected in the coming days.

