Former Man City star talks up move for Arsenal leader

Steve McManaman has talked up Manchester City’s supposed interest in signing Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer.

The Scotsman is amongst the leaders in the current squad, with Tierney amongst the favourites to be named our captain going into the new season, and if I was a betting man, I would be assuming that he will be declared vice-captain behind Martin Odegaard for the new campaign.

Should Man City get their way however, that will not come to fruition with reports claiming that they are considering a move to bring the 25 year-old to the Etihad, and former England, Liverpool and Man City midfielder believes the signing would make sense.

“He’s a good left-back and City need a left-back,” McManaman is quoted by the GlasgowTimes as stating. “I mean they’ve got Oleksandr Zinchenko who’s been in and out. The Benjamin Mendy case is ongoing.

“They’ve played a number of people at that position and they don’t seem to be comfortable at it. Guardiola doesn’t seem to be entirely comfortable with Nathan Ake playing there, Zinchenko playing there, Cancelo playing there. He’s played a lot of people in those positions over a number of years now and I think he wants a left-back.

“Whether someone moves on and he brings a left-back in, but I think Kieran Tierney would be absolutely fine playing there.

“Man City seem solid enough centrally. They seem solid enough on the right-hand side. Joao Cancelo can play on the left, but he’s better as a right-back, so these are gaps that Guardiola will probably think need plugging a bit.

“You can also see people leaving Man City if they are to bring people in, because the squad is so talented, that’s the hard part of managing these squads now – keeping 20 international players happy.”

While I’m not surprised to hear Tierney being linked with a move away from the club, I believe our decision to extend his playing contract last summer will block any such move. The 25 year-old is a key playing in north London, and unless Man City are going to come in and pay upwards of £50 Million to try and tempt us into accepting an offer, I’m not buying that there is any truth to these rumours.

How much do you think City would need to offer to try and tempt our club into selling KT?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show discusses which Gunners should go on loan next season