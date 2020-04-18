Former Man United striker expects Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may stay at Arsenal despite strong links with a move this summer.

The former Tottenham star made the move from London to the Red Devils back in 2008, before returning to the capital to join Fulham as his next club back in 2012, and certainly appears to be talking from experience on the matter.

Berbatov claims that being in London should be a big influence in his decision, paired with the belief that Aubameyang definitely enjoys playing for Arsenal, albeit lacking trophies which his ability may well deserve.

“I think he does like it at Arsenal and of course being a footballer in London is great, so maybe he will stay,” The former Tottenham and Manchester United striker claimed.

“The way of life, the way football is conducted, his team-mates and the life his family have in London, are all things that could make him stay.

“Being a footballer in London is great, and it’s one of the best things ever, especially when you play for a big team like Arsenal.

“The only things he is missing are trophies.”

There is huge speculation surrounding the Gabon international’s future at present, with him set to enter the final 12 months of his playing contract at Arsenal in June, and Manchester United are amongst those strongly linked with an interest in his signature.

You would hope that Aubameyang would take note of Berbatov’s words and not be eager to quit our club to join Man United, who are surely in no better a shape than our club at present, despite their league position showing otherwise at present.

Do we really think that PEA would want to leave to join United this summer? Does his Arsenal future strongly depend on any interest that comes from Spain? Could Arsenal refuse to sell in the coming window regardless of a new contract?

Patrick