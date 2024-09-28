Former Man Utd star explains why Arsenal can win the Premier League title

Manchester United legend Louis Saha has praised Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta and believes this could be the year they win a major trophy. Arsenal has steadily improved over the last few seasons, establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the Premier League.

Saha, impressed with their rise, notes that Arsenal has emerged as the second-best team in the league in recent years, with their performances this season further solidifying their credentials. The club’s decision to reward Arteta with a new contract reflects their confidence in the Spaniard, whose leadership has transformed the team into title contenders.

While Arsenal has yet to win the Premier League or Champions League under Arteta, Saha thinks they are now close to achieving that goal. With Liverpool and Manchester City also in the race for the Premier League crown, Saha believes Arsenal has the potential to emerge victorious, citing their consistent improvement and strong squad as key factors in their title bid.

He said, as quoted by Liverpool.com:

“From the way that the season has started, I think the title race will be between Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“I don’t think it will be that different from last year. I like what Arsenal’s and Arteta has done over the last few years. They have added quality to the squad, but, more importantly, their main players have become more experienced in fighting for the Premier League title.

“Arteta looked at his defence, which was the best in the Premier League last season, and he added to it. They’ve changed their style and have become a team that is a lot harder to beat. They are a very difficult team to play against – quite streetwise. Ruthless.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made good progress in the last few seasons and we could end this term with a winners medal around our necks.

