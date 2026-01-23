Former Man Utd star tells them to beat Arsenal to Serie A star

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Kenan Yildiz as the attacker continues to impress during his time at Juventus. The young forward has been in discussions with the Bianconeri over a new contract for some time, with the Italian giants keen to secure his long-term future. However, the absence of an agreement has created uncertainty around his situation and opened the door to interest from elsewhere.

Juventus’s reluctance to finalise an extension has encouraged clubs across Europe to keep a close eye on developments. For Arsenal, this represents a potential opportunity, particularly as they continue to look for attacking talent capable of thriving at the highest level. Yildiz’s current form and contractual position suggest that a move away from Turin cannot be ruled out.

Arsenal interest and contract uncertainty

The fact that Yildiz has not yet committed his future to Juventus has been viewed as a positive signal for interested clubs. Arsenal could consider making a move at the end of the season if the situation remains unresolved. His performances have highlighted his technical ability and composure, attributes that would appeal to teams seeking to strengthen their attacking options.

While Juventus remain determined to keep him, the ongoing delay in reaching an agreement has only intensified speculation. Clubs considering a move are aware that prolonged negotiations often lead to difficult decisions, particularly when a player continues to attract attention with consistent displays on the pitch.

Rossi backs Premier League move

Former player Giuseppe Rossi believes Yildiz has the qualities required to succeed in the Premier League. Having followed his progress in Italy, Rossi is confident that the attacker could make an impact at a top English club. However, his preference lies with Manchester United, who are expected to rival Arsenal for Yildiz’s signature.

Speaking as quoted by the Metro, Rossi said: “Could Kenan Yildiz be a star in the Premier League? I’d take him at United.

“I think he’s a hungry young player. He has very many great qualities not only technically but also his character too.

“He is somebody who’s not afraid of the big moments. I think he’s built for big moments a club like Manchester United should be able to give him.”

Rossi comments underline the growing belief that Yildiz is ready for the next step in his career. With Arsenal and Manchester United both showing interest, competition for his signature could intensify if Juventus fail to secure a new deal.