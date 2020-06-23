Former Man Utd striker advises Aubameyang to sign for United

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in recent Premier League history and every fan would love to see him play for their side.

The Gabon striker is currently considering his future at the Emirates as he nears the end of his current deal.

Ex-Manchester United striker, Louis Saha has become the latest individual to discuss seeing the striker turn out for his former team.

The Frenchman was speaking about the striker recently and he admitted that although it won’t make him popular among Arsenal fans he would love to see Aubameyang play for United.

“Arsenal fans may not like this, but I’d like him to join United, I’d be very happy with that [laughter],” Saha told compare.bet as quoted by the Express.

“I’m sure Arsenal fans would not take that well, but that’s my advice to Auba.

Aubameyang remains Arsenal’s top scorer this season again and after winning the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season, the Gabon striker is still in the running for the award this season.

His goals have, however, failed to fire Arsenal into a favourable position on the league table and he must be considering if Arsenal is the team for him over the next few years.