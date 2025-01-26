Former Newcastle striker joins call for Arsenal to sign Premier League star

Former Newcastle striker Les Ferdinand has become the latest pundit to urge Arsenal to invest in Alexander Isak, claiming the Swedish forward could be the key to ending the Gunners’ Premier League title drought. Arsenal, despite being one of the top-scoring teams last season, have struggled to replicate their offensive dominance this term due to injuries to key players. Ferdinand believes that signing a clinical finisher like Isak would transform Arsenal into champions.

Arsenal have long operated without relying on a traditional centre forward, a strategy that served them well during their high-scoring campaign last season. However, their current struggles in front of goal highlight the need for a proven striker, especially as they look to keep pace with rivals in the title race. Many experts and fans alike have suggested that Isak could be the solution to Arsenal’s goalscoring issues.

The Newcastle United star has been in sensational form this season, showcasing his ability to score crucial goals and lead the line effectively. Ferdinand, speaking to Expressen, was unequivocal in his praise for the Swedish international and his potential fit at Arsenal. He said: “If you want a striker right now… Take Isak from Newcastle and put him in Arsenal’s team, I think they will win the league then. Without doubt. Defensively, they are the best in the league. And he scores the goals that he does, but I don’t want to see him go to Arsenal.”

Ferdinand’s comments reflect a growing consensus that Arsenal’s current squad, while strong, lacks a player with Isak’s ability to consistently deliver goals in critical moments. The 25-year-old has already proven his worth in the Premier League, combining technical skill, composure, and finishing ability to establish himself as one of the league’s top forwards.

Despite his obvious quality, signing Isak would require Arsenal to make a significant financial commitment. Newcastle are unlikely to part ways with their star striker easily, meaning any deal for the Swede would come with a hefty price tag. However, if Arsenal are serious about ending their title drought, an investment in a player of Isak’s calibre may be precisely what they need.