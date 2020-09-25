Former Premier League ace endorses Arsenal man’s possible move to Spanish side

Luis Suarez endorses the signing of Lucas Torreira by Atletico Madrid, according to AS.

The Uruguayan midfielder looks to be on his way out of Arsenal and his most likely destination appears to be Atletico.

He seemed to be on his way to Torino a few weeks ago, but that has changed now that Diego Simeone has declared his interest in his signature.

Arsenal is willing to sell the midfielder that they signed from Sampdoria for 30 million euros in 2018 for 24 million euros, but the Spaniards want to land him on loan for the rest of the season.

The Gunners will allow him to leave on loan, with the obligation to buy, but that is also not being accepted by Atletico.

They simply want to take him on loan and see what happens next. It seems that Arsenal might accept their offer and their approach has been handed a boost.

Luis Suarez has just joined Atletico Madrid and the report claims that Torreira is a player that the former Liverpool striker endorses.

It claims that Suarez had persuaded former Arsenal Head of Football, Raul Sanllehi to pursue a move for the midfielder when they were both at Barcelona before Torreira joined Arsenal in 2018.