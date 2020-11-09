Former Premier League ace predicts the top four

Arsenal’s loss against Aston Villa will raise questions about their readiness to return to the top four.

After winning the FA Cup and Community Shield last season, the Gunners entered this campaign hoping that they would get back into a Champions League spot.

They have also done a lot of work behind the scenes, signing top players with the hope that they would provide the edge over others in the top four race.

The Gunners have been underwhelming in some games this season. Losing to Manchester City and Leicester City is permissible, but losing at home to Aston Villa is simply unacceptable.

Troy Deeney was speaking to Talksport and the former striker revealed the teams that he thinks will make it into the top four, and it is negative with regards to Arsenal.

Deeney accepted that this season is an unpredictable one, but the Englishman was clear that he didn’t think Arsenal would finish inside the top four, just like Manchester United.

He told Talksport: “I think it would be very naïve to say this early in the season that top four was done. This season is crazy.

“You are going to see some unbelievable results you never thought you’d see.

“Who thought we’d see Villa beat Liverpool the way they did, and the way they beat Arsenal in the manner they did.

“I think the top four, personally, will have Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and [Man] City. Not in that order.

“I still think Liverpool will win it; City second and then it’s a toss up between Spurs and Chelsea.”