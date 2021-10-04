Former Premier League ace reckons Arsenal needs to ignore the fans and just keep rebuilding

Former Brighton star, Glen Murray has urged Mikel Arteta to ignore the noise from the Arsenal fans and focus on rebuilding the club.

The Spaniard has been tasked with making them a top club again and he has been backed with the signing of new and young players.

It takes some time to rebuild anything, but some Arsenal fans aren’t prepared to wait too long.

Even those who understand that the club had been in poor shape before Arteta became their manager want a change of fortune.

This could force the Spaniard to change his tactics just to bring the results being demanded.

However, the former Premier League ace, says Arsenal’s current average age shows that the Gunners are looking to become a dominant Premier League club in the future and not now.

He says a younger squad means Arteta can mould them into what he wants and urges him to shut out the noise from the fans and carry on working behind the scenes.

“To have that average age (24) at such a big club they’re looking to dominate the future, they’re not looking to dominate right now,” Murray told Sky Sports as quoted by Football London.

“You asked Jack (Wilshere) would Mikel Arteta prefer a younger squad, I think it’s easier for a manager’s first job to come in I think he’s got a young energetic and mouldable squad.

“They’re not carrying any of the previous baggage that some Arsenal players have carried and not carrying the pressure of some of the fans. I think they need to, with all due respect, shut out the noise of the fans and just keep working.”