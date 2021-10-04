Former Premier League ace reckons Arsenal needs to ignore the fans and just keep rebuilding

Former Brighton star, Glen Murray has urged Mikel Arteta to ignore the noise from the Arsenal fans and focus on rebuilding the club.
The Spaniard has been tasked with making them a top club again and he has been backed with the signing of new and young players.
It takes some time to rebuild anything, but some Arsenal fans aren’t prepared to wait too long.
Even those who understand that the club had been in poor shape before Arteta became their manager want a change of fortune.
This could force the Spaniard to change his tactics just to bring the results being demanded.
However, the former Premier League ace, says Arsenal’s current average age shows that the Gunners are looking to become a dominant Premier League club in the future and not now.
He says a younger squad means Arteta can mould them into what he wants and urges him to shut out the noise from the fans and carry on working behind the scenes.
“To have that average age (24) at such a big club they’re looking to dominate the future, they’re not looking to dominate right now,” Murray told Sky Sports as quoted by Football London.
“You asked Jack (Wilshere) would Mikel Arteta prefer a younger squad, I think it’s easier for a manager’s first job to come in I think he’s got a young energetic and mouldable squad.
“They’re not carrying any of the previous baggage that some Arsenal players have carried and not carrying the pressure of some of the fans. I think they need to, with all due respect, shut out the noise of the fans and just keep working.”
I am firmly with MURRAY and what is more I regard many of these daily doom mongers who are quite incapable of ever seeing anything good or worthwhile in Arteta whatsoever, as harming our club.
In short, its enemies and therefore mine too. But what reassures me is not that they are wrong but that they will not get what they want.
The club are clearly gong to back MA for far longer than even I thought until recently. No owner would have allowed a spend of “all” that money pre season and just after the start IF he were going to sack the manager .
They can rant all they like(and they will, predictably too), as they will not be getting their way and to my mind at least that is NOW very clear.
Even many of the doomsters will have worked that one out, whether or not they will ever have the guts to admit it on here.
So Jon, anyone who criticises MA is an enemy of yours and therefore the club?
Let me remind you that you have criticised MA quite a few times yourself, even AFTER he spent the money kronkie gave him.
Am I now to sit back and not ask questions, legitimate questions I would add, after witnessing two games of such differing levels (as an example) in case you come “gunning” for me?
As it happens, I’m still on the fence when it comes to MA, so does that make me an enemy of the state, a spy, a pacifist, a rebel, or a turncoat to be shot at dawn?????
I sometimes wonder where you are coming from, with your criticism of our fanbase, but as the film title says “Carry On Regardless”