Viktor Gyökeres will return to the Sweden national team under a new manager during the November international break, and the position could potentially be filled by an English coach.

Sweden’s Struggles in World Cup Qualifying

Since joining Arsenal in the summer, Gyökeres has struggled to make an impact for his country. The striker has failed to score in any of Sweden’s matches since the World Cup qualifiers began, a barren run that has coincided with the national team’s difficulties on the pitch. After four matches, Sweden has accumulated only one point, putting their chances of qualifying for the next World Cup in serious jeopardy.

The team has been unable to convert attacking opportunities despite having talented players in key positions. Captain Alexander Isak, who is the most expensive player in British football, partners Gyökeres in attack, yet the duo have not produced the goals needed to secure victories. This lack of productivity has left Sweden struggling to win games and ultimately led to the departure of their national team manager.

Potential Successors and Graham Potter

Several names have emerged as potential candidates for the managerial role, and according to Talk Sport, one of the early contenders is Graham Potter. Recently dismissed by West Ham, Potter previously achieved success at a smaller Swedish club, a period that helped establish his reputation as a promising coach in European football. Potter has expressed interest in returning to Sweden, emphasising his connection to the country and its footballing culture. He said: “I’m open to anything where I feel I can help. The job as (manager) for the Swedish national team is fantastic. I have feelings for Sweden. I love the country and I love Swedish football. I have a lot to be grateful towards Swedish football.”

Potter’s comments underline his admiration for Swedish football and suggest he would bring both experience and enthusiasm to the national team role. With Sweden in urgent need of a revival, appointing a manager who understands the domestic football culture and has prior experience in the country could be crucial in turning their qualifying campaign around. The appointment would also provide Gyökeres and the squad with a fresh perspective, potentially reigniting their attacking form and restoring belief in their World Cup ambitions.

