Former Premier League defender not impressed with being compared to Saliba

Rio Ferdinand appears unimpressed that William Saliba is being compared to him already.

The Frenchman made his first two starts for Arsenal in this campaign and he was superb in them.

His performances have earned his high praise from fans, pundits and former players.

One of the biggest accolades he has received so far is being compared to Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United man was one of the best defenders of his generation and he was superb at a young age.

Saliba looks set to become one of the biggest stars of the Premier League also, but Ferdinand believes it’s too early to compare Saliba to him.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘How many Premier League games has he played?’

‘How many Premier League games had I played at that point?

‘I broke the British transfer record at that time and people are drawing comparisons? It’s a madness! Give the boy some time!

‘He’s doing well. But you don’t judge players when it’s all going well you say brilliant I like to see the next phase.’

Saliba has been impressive in the few games he has played for Arsenal so far, but he needs to stay focused and humble.

The comparison with Ferdinand is not needed. He can establish himself as a top defender in the history of the competition instead of being in the shadow of another legend.

