Former Premier League defender tells Arsenal how to keep Saka

Former Everton and Manchester City defender, Joleon Lescott, believes Arsenal could get Bukayo Saka to stay at the club if they make him their captain.

The attacker has been arguably their most valuable player in the last few seasons, and he continues to get better.

As Arsenal enjoys his talents, other clubs around Europe are also paying attention to his development.

The Gunners could soon face having to either sell him or meet his ambitions.

The best players want to play in the Champions League every season, and Saka is no exception.

If the club cannot give him that, he might want to leave, but Lescott believes he is less likely to ask for a move away if they make him their captain.

The former England international said via The Sun: “From an Arsenal perspective, Saka is a player they have to keep hold of at all costs.

“He has aspirations to play in the Champions League next season, but by giving him the armband, I think he’d be far less likely to leave if they did miss out on the top four.

“He’s come through the ranks, he loves the club — he simply has to be a leading candidate.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is arguably our best player at the moment. It is unthinkable to see him leave the club soon.

The 20-year-old is the perfect player to build your team around, and that is what Mikel Arteta is doing.

Losing him anytime soon will set us back in our current rebuild.

