Former Premier League defender urges Arsenal to make defensive additions like West Ham star

Alan Hutton has urged Arsenal to sign West Ham star, Issa Diop after the Gunners became linked with the French defender.

Diop has been one of West Ham’s best defenders as they struggle with relegation this season.

The Frenchman has been a long time target of top Premier League sides with Manchester United reportedly keen to sign him since his days in the French top flight.

The defender has continued to prove his worth in the Premier League and he remains one of West Ham’s most prized assets.

The Premier League strugglers know that they have a jewel on their hands and they are prepared to keep hold of him at all cost.

Hutton who played for Aston Villa in the Premier League has joined in on the conversation and he has urged Mikel Arteta’s side to sign the Frenchman.

He praised the player for his qualities and claimed he could do a job for Arsenal.

Hutton said as quoted by the Metro: ‘He’s a very good player, Man United were interested in the summer, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding him.

‘He’s a very good player, he’s still really young so I think as a player he’ll grow and become better, especially playing – no disrespect to anybody – in a better squad.

‘I think he’s a guy that can go in and make a difference. He’s probably got a lot of improving left to go which is only good for the club because he’s already a great player.

‘I can see Arsenal wanting to strengthen their defensive line because going forward is not a problem, it’s stopping the goals at the back. I’m sure that’s a priority.’