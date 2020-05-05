Former Premier League flop urges Thomas Partey to snub Emirates move

Former Aston Villa flop, Nii Odartey Lamptey has urged Thomas Partey to ignore the advances of Arsenal and his other suitors and remain with Atletico Madrid.

Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal and other Premier League sides after his fine season at the Spanish side.

His performances against Liverpool as they eliminated the Champions League holders caught the attention of several top European sides.

Mikel Arteta has made him one of his major transfer targets as the Spaniard looks to lead his Arsenal team to the Premier League top four next season.

However, the Gunners face serious competition from other European teams for his signature, and if he listens to the advice of Lamptey, he won’t even move away from Spain.

Lamptey struggled at Aston Villa and Coventry and he has told the midfielder that making a wrong move could destroy his career and urged him to instead stay at his present team.

“There are numerous offers coming for Thomas Teye Partey but his career will take a nosedive if he doesn’t choose his next move well,” Lamptey told Ocean 1 TV, via Goal.

“The country and league he will pick will determine his future. I will advise him to stay in Spain rather than going to England or Italy.

“Per style of play, he can move within Spain and join another top club rather than focusing on the financial gains to move out of the country because that can be suicidal.

“Sometimes, decision making can destroy your career. My move to England was a wrong one for me.

“Aston Villa was a wrong move because their style of play was not going to suit me. If I had gone to France or Spain at that time, it would have helped my career more than going to England.”