Former Premier League hit-man hopes Arsenal target remains in Spain

Former Premier League striker Frederic Kanoute has thrown his weight behind Atletico Madrid in the battle with Arsenal to secure the services of Thomas Partey for next season and beyond.

Partey has become an important member of Atletico Madrid’s first team this season, but he is a summer target for Arsenal with the Gunners looking to add the midfielder to their starting XI for next season.

However, Atletico also wants to keep hold of him and reports claim that they have offered him a new deal to stay with them longer, as well.

Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him with PSG also reportedly in the running for his signature.

Kanoute was speaking recently about the exciting African players plying their trade in the Spanish top flight and he opined that Partey has been impressive in the competition.

He, however, claimed that he hoped the midfielder ignores interest from Arsenal and other teams that want to sign him and remain in the Spanish top flight.

“There are a few exciting [African] players in LaLiga in my opinion,” former Mali international Kanoute told Goal during a LaLiga conference on Wednesday.

“I really like Thomas [Partey] of Atletico Madrid. He’s a player who is going to keep improving, and there have even been rumours of him leaving to other clubs.

“We hope to keep him in LaLiga as long as possible.”