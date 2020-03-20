Former Premier League hitman believes Arsenal target would be a good signing

Kevin Phillips reckons Dejan Lovren is a good experienced player that can still do a decent job

Kevin Phillips has made a case for Arsenal target, Dejan Lovren as he claims that the struggling Croatian could be a good addition to the Arsenal squad.

Lovren was recently linked with a move to Arsenal as Liverpool look to offload him in the summer.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and he is firmly behind, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

He has had his chance to prove his worth this season but remains one of the most polarising players in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He struggled as Liverpool surrendered their unbeaten run to lose 3-0 to Watford in the Premier League earlier in the year.

The defender has just a season left on his current deal after this campaign, and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring him ahead of a shock summer move.

Fans at the Emirates have been disappointed by such a link, but former Sunderland star, Phillips believes that the former Southampton man isn’t that bad.

“Lovren has been a good player at Southampton and Liverpool,” he said as quoted by the Express.

“He has probably not played as much football as he would like so he might be thinking it is time to move on.

“Tottenham, defensively, have got some frailties. It is an area that Jose will be looking at.

“You cannot go far wrong when you are looking at a player like that who is experienced in the Premier League and has played at the top level.

“He has experienced high-pressure situations so it could turn out to be a good signing.

“You look at David Luiz at Arsenal, he’s like him, these players can be picked up.

“I am not saying he is at the end of his career but his best years are behind him. I think that could be a really good signing for two or three years.”