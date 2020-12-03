Former Premier League manager emerges as a top target to replace Arteta

Mikel Arteta appeared to be the manager that Arsenal has been longing for when he ended his first half-season as Arsenal’s manager by winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

His spell as the club’s boss has now become a struggle with the former midfielder’s team winless in their last three games, and they have scored in open play just once in their last six league games.

This poor run of form has led to speculation that Arteta might be sacked soon.

While the club hasn’t openly spoken about his future, rumours have already started linking several other managers with his position.

The latest is coming from the Italian news outlet, Stadiosport which claims that Arsenal is looking to fire him soon if things don’t change, and they have made former Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri a prime target.

The report claims that Arsenal’s loss to Wolves in the Premier League at the weekend set alarm bells off in London, and the Gunners now consider the club’s run of recent results unsatisfactory.

Sarri won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2019, coincidentally, he beat Arsenal in the final to win the trophy.

It is probably too early to start to talk about sacking Arteta, but the Spaniard has to know that he needs to get it right sooner else, he’d force the club’s hands.