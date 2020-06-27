Former Premier League star asks Arsenal fans to question Edu’s role

Edu has emerged as one of the most important figures at Arsenal in recent seasons and his reputation has been boosted by some of the transfer decisions he has helped the club make recently, like signing Gabriel Martinelli.

The former Arsenal midfielder is now the club’s technical director, and he has been tasked with working closely with Mikel Arteta to make relevant decisions on player’s transfer and contract renewals.

He has understandably been in the spotlight recently as Arsenal contract and transfer decisions come under scrutiny.

He played an important role as Arsenal handed out a new deal to the likes of David Luiz and Cedric Soares and that decision hasn’t exactly gone down well with some fans and pundits.

Former Chelsea ace, Joe Cole has become the latest individual to slam the club for their poor decision to hand a new deal to the likes of Luiz and Soares and he claimed that if he was an Arsenal fan, he will question the likes of Edu for their role in those deals.

Cole said on BT Sport as quoted by Mirror Sports: “Cedric – if you’re looking to go and compete with Liverpool and Chelsea and you go and sign a 29-year-old full-back who’s arguably not played at that level where he’s regularly competing against top sides, and you’re asking him make a difference, then giving him a four-year contract.

“If I’m an Arsenal fan, I would be asking questions of Edu and the people making these decisions.

“I feel sorry for Arteta because he’s got a lot of promise as a young coach.”