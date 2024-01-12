Former Premier League star regrets not picking Arsenal over Newcastle

One of the finest talents in English football in the late 90s and early 2000s was Kieron Dyer, and he had the chance to join Arsenal.

The Gunners, under the management of Arsene Wenger, were one of the top clubs in the Premier League at the time.

Dyer had emerged as a standout talent at Ipswich Town, where he was considered one of the fantastic youngsters in the country, attracting interest from multiple clubs.

Surprisingly, the former England international chose to join Newcastle United, and as a result, Arsenal missed out on securing him for their squad.

Dyer has since revealed that he may have rushed that decision and now possibly regrets not waiting and opting to move to Arsenal.

Dyer said on Talk Sport:

“We finished training and someone said ‘the gaffer wants to see you in his office’ and I go there and he says ‘we’ve just accepted an offer for six and a half million, so you need to go now’. I had to drive to Stansted airport and meet my agent before flying to Newcastle, but if I’d have been a bit more wise I probably wouldn’t have ended up in Newcastle.

“At the time, Arsenal wanted me with Arsene Wenger, I spoke to David O’Leary and Leeds on the phone, I spoke to Harry Redknapp who was manager of West Ham at the time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

When players do not have the right representatives talking to them about their future, they could make the wrong choices.

Dyer had a good spell at Newcastle, but it probably would have been better if he played for Arsenal.

