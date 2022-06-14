Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has tipped Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as the man he believes could be sacked first in the upcoming season.

The Gunners are yet to do any big business this summer, with the window only having officially opened this month, but if last year is anything to go by, it could well be after the start of the season that are main signings are completed.

Last August was atrocious where results are concerned, with our side finishing the month rock-bottom of the PL table with zero points and zero goals scored, and at this rate, you would have to be worried about us going into the new campaign without a new striker.

Nicol has now named Arteta on ESPN as the man he believes could well be the first to be removed from his role as coach once the new season comes around, claiming another bad start like we endured last term could be the end of his reign.

“I think Mikel Arteta [could be the first manager sacked] because they had a horrible start and everyone wanted him out, slowly they built it up and got themselves into fourth but by the end of the season, Arteta was under pressure.

“They really fell off, so if they start badly again he could be the first one to go.”

While I dread to believe that we could go into the new season unprepared, another terrible start to yet another campaign could well put added pressure on his job from the fans, but I don’t feel like his role is unsecure where the club is at all concerned. The board recently tied him down to a contract for a reason, and I believe it would have to be a major run of bad form that would see him removed as manager.

Do you believe that Arteta could be under threat of the sack next season?

Patrick

