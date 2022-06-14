Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has tipped Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as the man he believes could be sacked first in the upcoming season.
The Gunners are yet to do any big business this summer, with the window only having officially opened this month, but if last year is anything to go by, it could well be after the start of the season that are main signings are completed.
Last August was atrocious where results are concerned, with our side finishing the month rock-bottom of the PL table with zero points and zero goals scored, and at this rate, you would have to be worried about us going into the new campaign without a new striker.
Nicol has now named Arteta on ESPN as the man he believes could well be the first to be removed from his role as coach once the new season comes around, claiming another bad start like we endured last term could be the end of his reign.
“I think Mikel Arteta [could be the first manager sacked] because they had a horrible start and everyone wanted him out, slowly they built it up and got themselves into fourth but by the end of the season, Arteta was under pressure.
“They really fell off, so if they start badly again he could be the first one to go.”
While I dread to believe that we could go into the new season unprepared, another terrible start to yet another campaign could well put added pressure on his job from the fans, but I don’t feel like his role is unsecure where the club is at all concerned. The board recently tied him down to a contract for a reason, and I believe it would have to be a major run of bad form that would see him removed as manager.
Patrick
ESPN are renowned for slagging off Arsenal. Who is this Muppet anyway ?Let’s make it from now on, if I need his opinion or even the opinion of Neville, Carragher, Owen etc; I will rattle pig bucket. Morons.
For certain, the signs are not looking good for the rookie-manager. We are slow out of the starting box again for this extremely critical transfer window – shooting ourselves in the foot, even before the start of the race.
We need to sign and integrate at least 5 new players into the squad just to be competitive at the start of the new season. Our recent history tells me, the probability of signing and integrating just three new players (including the preseason) – very unlikely! But to be fair to the dynamic duo, “there is clear plan”. We need to trust the process.
Looking at the positive side: Pochettino will be out of a job soon and should be available early in the next season. There is still hope. Conte worked miracles for the Spuds, last season; Poch will do the same for us. (Just putting my trust in Poch).